Broad Brook Brewing and Stafford Speedway Partner to Launch Double Hooked Lager; Broad Brook Brewing Joins Stafford Contingency Program

Stafford Speedway and Broad Brook Brewing have partnered to launch Broad Brook’s newest beer, the Double Hooked Lager. Broad Brook Brewing also joins Stafford Speedway’s contingency program, presenting a $125 bonus to the winner of each Friday’s 30-lap Late Model feature. The Broad Brook Brewing bonus pushes the weekly Late Model payout to $1,075 to win. For a full breakdown of Stafford Speedway payouts visit staffordspeedway.com/payouts

“Broad Brook Brewing Company of Suffield, CT is excited to be working with Stafford Motor Speedway as a sponsor and through the development of Double Hooked Lager for the race track, local stores and restaurants,” explained Broad Brook Brewing founder Eric Mance. “Double Hooked Lager is a 4.5% easy drinking beer crafted from the finest German malt and noble hops. The light body combined with a lower sessional ABV makes this clean, crisp and very crushable. It’s the perfect warm weather beer that is massively refreshing.”

The new Double Hooked Lager will be available each and every race night at the Double Hooked Bar located at the top of the midway. Race fans will also be able to purchase the Stafford Speedway, Broad Brook Brewing collaboration at local liquor stores and restaurants.

“We’ve always wanted to partner with a local brewery to create a signature Stafford Speedway beer,” noted Stafford Speedway General Manager David Arute. “Our goal is to create a unique experience for everyone that comes to an event at Stafford Speedway and we think that grabbing an ice cold Double Hooked Lager from the Double Hooked bar does just that.”

Stafford Late Model division is set to continue its growth in 2021 with nearly the entire roster of drivers returning to compete and multiple new names in the field. Defending champion Adam Gray is back looking for his 4th career title, while past champions Tom Fearn and Michael Bennet look to shake off the dust from a winless 2020 and return to victory lane. Drivers like Ryan Fearn, who will also carry the Broad Brook Brewing colors on his car this season, Al Saunders, Wayne Coury, Paul Arute Darrell Keane, all look to build off wins in 2020.

The 2021 season kicks off on Saturday, April 24 with NAPA Auto Parts Opening Day festivities. Feature action at Stafford continues on Sunday, April 25 with the 49th Annual NAPA Spring Sizzler featuring the Whelen Modified Tour. General Admission tickets for the April 24 NAPA Auto Parts Opening Day are now available online at StaffordSpeedway.com/tickets. Tickets for the April 25 NAPA Spring Sizzler have sold to capacity limits but fans can sign up for ticket alerts if more tickets should become available. Stafford Speedway remains under reduced capacity per order of the State of CT due to Covid-19 restrictions. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets as soon as possible to ensure a ticket to the event. Paddock passes will become available online on April 13.

For more information, visit staffordspeedway.com, checkout Stafford Speedway on Facebook or Twitter, or contact the track office at 860-684-2783.

Stafford Speedway PR