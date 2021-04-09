Sullivan County Health Dept. To Conduct Three-Day Mass Vaccination Event at Bristol Motor Speedway, April 14-16

The Sullivan County Regional Health Department will be conducting a three-day, mass vaccination event at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 14th, April 15th, and April 16th from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine (one shot / full dosage) will be given during the event. This important public health event will allow for up to 3,000 people a day to be vaccinated.



Appointments are preferred, but not required. They can be made by calling 423-279-2777. These vaccinations are open to all U.S. residents 18 years of age and older. This COVID-19 vaccine is a single dose, meaning that those who are vaccinated don’t have to return for a second dose. Attendees receiving the vaccine are encouraged to print off and bring the consent form in advance of arrival to accelerate processing time. Forms are available at www.sullivanhealth.org/ vaccines. Additional copies also will be available on site.



Please do not arrive earlier than 9 a.m. as parking will not be allowed on the shoulder of Hwy 11E and will be enforced by the Bristol Police Department.



Those who have a second dose Pfizer vaccine scheduled for April 15-16 will also receive it at BMS during their scheduled appointment time. There will be a separate lane specified for these individuals.



Please contact Rachel Dean at 423-279-2638 or Mark Moody at 423-279-2690 if further information is needed.



Visit the Sullivan County Regional Health Department online at www.sullivanhealth.org.

