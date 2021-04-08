Infield Camping Returns to No Limits, Texas for Indycar, ﻿Nascar All-Star Weekends

After a year of staying indoors, Texas Motor Speedway is proud to announce the return of infield camping for the upcoming NTT INDYCAR SERIES doubleheader and NASCAR All-Star Race weekends as part of the 25 th Season of Speed celebrations at No Limits, Texas.

RV’s and fifth wheels will once again pull through the speedway’s south tunnel to park and set up in the Geico Infield Campground on the east side of Allison Avenue. The outdoor adventure begins with the May 1 Genesys 300 and May 2 XPEL 375 NTT INDYCAR SERIES doubleheader and continues through the June 12-13 NASCAR All-Star weekend.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome our great race fans back to the Geico Infield Campground for two amazing weekends of the best auto racing in the world during our 25 th Season of Speed,” said Texas Motor Speedway President and General Manager Eddie Gossage. “Infield camping at Texas Motor Speedway is an experience unto itself so we’ve missed the race fans being in the infield as much as they’ve missed being here.”

The following protocols will be implemented for the safety and security of Texas Motor Speedway patrons:

· RV/Camper searches will be required for all Geico Infield Campground campers. Inspections will be held in the Express parking lot just outside the south tunnel.

· NASCAR and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES will continue to operate within a “bubble” on the west side of the infield for the safety of all teams and industry members. Geico Infield Campground campers and fans must remain on the east side of Allison Avenue for the duration of the event weekends.

· Due to the infield shower/restroom buildings as well as the Barr Tunnel (underground tunnel to/from the grandstands) being located on the west side of the infield, access will not be allowed for the May and June event weekends.

Texas Motor Speedway opens its 2021 major event season May 1-2 with an NTT INDYCAR SERIES doubleheader. The Genesys 300 will air live May 1 on NBCSN beginning at 6 p.m. CT while the XPEL 375 will air live May 2 on NBCSN beginning at 4 p.m. CT.

TICKETS:

Tickets for Texas Motor Speedway’s 2021 major event season, including the June 13 NASCAR All-Star Race, are on sale now at http://www.texasmotorspeedway. com .

MORE INFO:

