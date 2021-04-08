Macon IL Speedway To Begin 76th Season Saturday Night

For the 76th time, Macon Speedway, in Macon, IL will be celebrating the start of a new season, this coming Saturday, April 10th. The fastest 1/5-mile dirt track in the world will have an action-packed evening, featuring six different classes of race cars plus CEFCU Kids Club.

Headlining the event will be the DIRTcar Pro Late Models and BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds. The two divisions are the fastest classes that compete on a weekly basis and are looked at as the premier divisions at the track. They feature a good mix of experienced veterans as well as younger drivers trying to steal some limelight.

The DIRTcar Pro Late Models champion from last year Jake Little will be back looking to carry over his momentum from last year to a much-anticipated 2021 season. Following Little was a group of consistent drivers including rookie Brady Lynch, Cody Maguire, Jose Parga, and Blake Damery.

The BillingsleyRewards.com Modified class is coming off a strong season which saw solid car counts all season and Tommy Sheppard, Jr. taking the championship by only 2 points, the difference of one feature position. Other front runners last year included Billy Knebel, Guy Taylor, Curt Rhodes, and Alan Crowder.

One of the staple divisions at the track, the DIRTcar Pro Mods, will be making a return for the 2021 season. The class is a more economical form of the Modifieds. While they may look similar, the cars utilize a GM crate engine which makes things a little more economical. Billy Knebel, champion from the 2020 season, will be making his return to the world’s fastest 1/5-mile dirt track for the season opener on April 10th.

The Archer’s Alley Street Stocks will also be making their return to Macon Speedway for the 2021 season. The class had a great resurgence with great car counts during the 2020 season and expect more of the same in this 2021 season. Last year, Blue Mound, IL's Bobby Beiler claimed the championship. The division also has a number of specials at the track throughout the year with the Midwest Big Ten Series.

The DIRTcar Hornets are back for another season of economical racing. The class, starting as a beginner division in the late 90’s, had a good mix of young and older drivers last year. 56 different Hornet drivers were on track in 2020 with Brady Reed, of Decatur, IL, winning the championship. Reed had an incredibly strong season and took home the crown by 94 points.

Rounding out Saturday night’s program will be the Micros by Bailey Chassis. The Micros have another strong slate of races coming to Macon Speedway again this year. Four events this season will be POWRi sanctioned national events, while the track will also run thirteen unsanctioned events for the class. A non-wing show for the class is also on schedule. The Micro class is predominately made up of young kids trying to garner experience, but a number of veterans fill out the field of cars.

Kids 11 and under, who arrive at the track by 7:00, will also receive this year’s edition of the CEFCU Kid’s Club T-Shirt. CEFCU has been a long time sponsor of the Macon Speedway kids club which is held once a month at the track.

Pits open Saturday at 3:00, which is an hour earlier than normal to help allow for opening night paperwork to get filled out. At 5:00, the grandstand gates will swing open, while hotlaps begin on track at 6:00. Racing will begin at its normal time at 7:00.

Grandstand admission will be $15 for adults and free for kids 11 and under.

For more information on the event or to view the full season schedule, visit www.maconracing.com.

