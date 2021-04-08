KDI Office Technology extends relationship with Dover Motorsports, Inc., tracks Dover International Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway

KDI Office Technology and Dover Motorsports, Inc., have extended their longtime partnership to include Nashville Superspeedway, track and company officials announced today.

KDI is the official business solutions provider to Dover (Del.) International Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn. KDI will assist Nashville Superspeedway as it hosts its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 20, when the “Ally 400” takes the green flag, the first Cup Series event in Middle Tennessee in 37 years.

KDI Office Technology, a family-owned company with seven locations in Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, provides office equipment as well as solutions in document management, managed print, scanning and conversion services and business process outsourcing. The company offers solutions and products that assist businesses scan, store, find, and distribute information more efficiently.

“Late last year, Dover officials shared NASCAR’s plan to expand its extremely popular Xfinity and Cup Series racing circuit and Nashville Superspeedway in Tennessee was the perfect fit,” said Rick Salcedo, KDI’s president and CEO. “Beginning this year, we’re providing all the office equipment needs for Nashville as well as becoming an official track sponsor. We’ve also expanded our presence at Dover with a significant investment in additional, large format trackside signage, a new 60-person trackside VIP suite, and a grandstand seating package. We look forward to in-person racing in 2021 and are thrilled to be able to share this KDI-sponsored, Dover NASCAR experience with our clients.”

KDI also gained naming rights to the Dover’s infield media complex, the KDI Office Technology Media Center, in 2018. The KDI Office Technology Media Center, located near the NASCAR Cup Series garage inside Turn 1, provides local, regional and national media with a work area while at the track during NASCAR tripleheader weekends. The KDI Office Technology Media Center is used for most press conferences and driver interviews throughout the weekend.

“KDI is a terrific partner and we’re excited to welcome them to Nashville Superspeedway,” said Mike Tatoian, the president and CEO of Dover International Speedway. “KDI will again assist us with all our business technology needs as we host America’s best drivers back to Dover and Nashville this spring.”

Dover International Speedway’s May 14-16 NASCAR tripleheader weekend includes the “Drydene 400” NASCAR Cup Series race (2 p.m., FS1), the 103rd Cup Series race at Dover, one of only 10 tracks in the country to host 100 or more Cup Series events. Also on the track are the “General Tire” 125 ARCA Menards Series East race (5 p.m.) on Friday, May 14 and the NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race (1:30 p.m., FS1) on Saturday, May 15.

Last June, Dover Motorsports, Inc., announced that Nashville Superspeedway would host its first NASCAR events since 2011. The “Ally 400” NASCAR Cup Series race (2:30 p.m. CT, NBCSN) on Sunday, June 20, is the centerpiece of Nashville Superspeedway’s Father’s Day Weekend tripleheader, which also includes the “Rackley Roofing 200” NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race (7 p.m. CT, FS1) on Friday, June 18 and the NASCAR Xfinity Series race (2:30 CT, NBCSN) on Saturday, June 19.

Keep up with Dover International Speedway activities at DoverSpeedway.com or our social media channels at Facebook.com/DoverInternationalSpeedway, or on Twitter and Instagram at @MonsterMile.

Keep track of Nashville Superspeedway’s latest news and updates at NashvilleSuperSpeedway.com via social media at Facebook.com/NashvilleSuperspeedway, on Twitter at @nashvillesupers and Instagram @nashvillesuperspeedway. For questions about tickets, media relations, employment, or other inquiries, interested parties are encouraged to email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Dover Motorsports PR