Lincoln IL Speedway Set To Open 2021 Season Friday Night

The 2021 racing season is set to go green this coming Friday, April 9th at Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL. Not only is it a season opener, it is also a huge show featuring the DIRTcar Super Late Models, Modifieds, Pro Mods, and Hornets. The event is a make-up of a rained-out event from October but is also a fresh show from the beginning as nothing was completed at the Fall event.

The event will feature the first of three visits from the highly popular Super Late Models with the others coming at the Summer Nationals in July and Fall Nationals in October. In addition to DIRTcar national points, the Modifieds and Hornets will be garnering track points toward the 2021 championship race, while the Pro Mods will round out the divisions on track. The Super Late Models will also be garnering points toward the Big Ten championship, a series that runs at Lincoln, Macon, and Jacksonville.

Lincoln Speedway hosted the DIRTcar Fall Nationals for the first time in October of 2020, with two days of racing scheduled. Unfortunately, only the first of the two race days was completed as rainfall settled in on the Saturday portion of the event. The Friday event had over 120 cars including an outstanding field of 42 DIRTcar Modifieds.

Those who were registered for last year’s event are set and entered for this year’s make-up date. New entries will also be accepted at the track. An open practice is scheduled for Thursday, April 8. Competitors who had purchased two-day pit passes as well as fans who had purchased two-day or Saturday tickets in person or online will be able to use those by presenting them at the event.

Pits open on Friday at 2:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlap/qualifying begins at 5:30, and racing will take the green at 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission is $25 while kids 11 and under are free. The open test and tune on Thursday will go on track starting at 5:30.

For more information or questions about the event, visit www.lincolnspeedwayil.com or www.dirtcar.com or call 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway PR