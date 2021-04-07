Watkins Glen International Adds Second IMSA Race July 2

Watkins Glen International announced today that IMSA is adding a second consecutive race to the schedule with the WeatherTech 240 at The Glen running July 2 on the facility’s 3.45-mile road course. This event is realigned from Canadian Tire Motorsports Park in Ontario and follows Sahlen’s 6 Hours of The Glen.

Tickets and camping will be available for the IMSA race that includes three of its series set for July 2. General admission seating will start at just $60, $20 for teens and children 12 and under will be free. Camping will be available at $150. Fans may purchase tickets online beginning April 15 at TheGlen.com.

“We are always excited to add another event to The Glen’s calendar,” stated Michael Printup, President, Watkins Glen International. “We look forward to celebrating with fans and enjoying the incredible road course action of IMSA.”

The two-hour forty-minute race will feature all five WeatherTech Championship classes including the Daytona Prototype international (DPi), GT Daytona (GTD), Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3) and GT Le Mans (GTLM). The WeatherTech 240 at The Glen will take the green flag shortly after 6 p.m. ET on July 2 with coverage airing on NBCSN on Saturday, July 3 at 8 p.m. ET.

Also running on July 2, a one-hour, 45-minute IMSA Prototype Challenge event set to run at 11:45 a.m. ET and a two-hour IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race scheduled to start at 2:35 p.m. ET. All three series will practice and qualify on Thursday, July 1.

“We are grateful to Watkins Glen International President Michael Printup and his team for helping us arrive at a solution when it became apparent that we would be unable to make our planned trip to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park this year,” said IMSA President John Doonan. “Likewise, we are thankful that our partners at the Sports Car Club of America (SCCA)’s Glen Region are willing to share their previously scheduled event weekend at The Glen with us as well. We sorely missed the opportunity to race at Watkins Glen last year, but we’re delighted to bring those loyal fans two IMSA event weekends in little more than a week in 2021.”

Sportscar racing has been a staple of Watkins Glen, since the first post-World War II road race in North America was held around the village streets in 1948. Since 1969, The Glen has hosted the six-hour endurance summer classic, formerly one of three American rounds of the World Sportscar Championship from 1968 to 1981. The event has featured motorsports legends and past winners such as Hurley Haywood, Dan Gurney, Scott Pruett, Mario Andretti and Derek Bell.

The Glen operates in accordance with enhanced safety protocols and procedures to provide a safe environment for fans, competitors, employees and industry personnel.

WGI PR