Sportsman Modifieds set for 2021 debut this Saturday at Mahoning Valley Speedway

Mahoning Valley Speedway is coming off a great season opener – race number one of the John Blewett Inc., Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fames Series Bill Teel Tribute – which featured some outstanding racing including the long-to-be-talked-about Modified photo finish between Matt Hirschman and Austin Beers.



With that thrilling day in the rear view mirror now begins the full slate of regular season point races beginning this Saturday afternoon, April 10 with a five division card of stock car action at the ¼-mile paved bullring.



Race time is 2:00 p.m.



On the program will be Modifieds, Sportsman Modifieds, Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks and Futures/Rookie Hobby Stocks.



There is much anticipation, too, with the Sportsman Modifieds racing for the first time in 2021. The fledgling class, now entering its fourth year of existence, had a respectable showing of cars last season, however, no thanks to the on goings of the Coronavirus that cut the calendar of events substantially, the division was only able to get on track four times.



And, even though Earl Paules won three of the four features held, there was indeed a fair amount of close racing nonetheless.



Over the offseason meetings with owners and drivers where held and some rules where adjusted to conform with similar Sportsman classes throughout the region which in turn has led to track tech officials fielding numerous calls from teams planning to compete.



Matter of fact during the recent Test and Tune teams from as far away as Buffalo, NY came down to practice as well as a host of others both locally and regionally.



Pit gates will open at 9:00 a.m. Pit entrance fees are $30 for members and $40 for non-members. Grandstands will open at noon. Adult admission is $14, $2 discount for active military, students and seniors 65+. Must have valid ID. Children 10 & under are free.



A paid-practice is slated from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 pm. Regular warm-ups will begin at noon Sign-ins are from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.



Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com , Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway or Twitter @MahoningSpeed for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway, owned and operated by Jack and Rebecca Carlino, is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.



MVS PR