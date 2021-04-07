Manley Performance Renews Stafford Speedway SK ModifiedR and Late Model Contingency Bonus

For the second consecutive season Manley Performance Products will participate in Stafford Speedway’s weekly contingency program with $100 bonuses for the runner-up in both the SK Modified® and Late Model divisions.

Founded in 1966 by Hank Manley, Manley Performance is a high performance parts supplier for many areas of motorsports including Stafford’s SK Modified® and Late Model divisions. Based in Lakewood, New Jersey, Manley is now operated by second generation Trip Manley and offers a wide catalog of parts ranging from valves and pushrods, to pistons and cranks.

“Manley is thrilled to be back supporting Stafford Speedway’s contingency sponsor program for 2021,” explained Trip Manley of Manley Performance Products. “Manley’s relationship with Stafford and its racers has been solid for decades. I remember visiting many of the engine builders (my customers) who built motors for Stafford competitors personally back in the late 80’s and early 90, feels like yesterday! And many of them are still going strong; along with some newer, terrific builders. Manley is proud to be manufacturing the highest quality internal components for these excellent engine builders and the racers they support.”

The $100 bonuses brings the 2nd place payout in the SK Modified® division to $1,025 per week and 2nd place payout in the Late Model division to $625.

“Our contingency partners are a huge help to the race teams at Stafford Speedway,” explained Stafford Speedway CEO Mark Arute. “Every dollar back to the drivers helps get them back to the track the next week. We want to send a big thank you to Trip and the team at Manley for supporting both the SK Modified® and Late Model divisions.”

The 2021 season promises to be an entertaining one for both the SK Modified® and Late Model divisions. Though eventual track champions Keith Rocco and Adam Gray posted 6 win seasons the competition was high with many new drivers emerging as weekly challengers. To see the full roster of registered drivers for the 2021 season visit staffordspeedway.com/driver-rosters.

The 2021 season kicks off on Saturday, April 24 with NAPA Auto Parts Opening Day festivities. Feature action at Stafford continues on Sunday, April 25 with the 49th Annual NAPA Spring Sizzler featuring the Whelen Modified Tour. General Admission tickets for the April 24 NAPA Auto Parts Opening Day are now available online at StaffordSpeedway.com/tickets. Tickets for the April 25 NAPA Spring Sizzler have sold to capacity limits but fans can sign up for ticket alerts if more tickets should become available. Stafford Speedway remains under reduced capacity per order of the State of CT due to Covid-19 restrictions. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets as soon as possible to ensure a ticket to the event. Paddock passes will become available online two weeks prior to the event.

Stafford Speedway PR