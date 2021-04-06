Perris Auto Speedway 2021 Tickets Go on Sale Online on April 6 !

Online tickets for all 2021 Perris Auto Speedway races will go on sale on Tuesday, April 6, at www.tix.com. The entire 2021 schedule is available at the bottom of this release.

Due to COVID mandates at the present time, there will be no walkup ticket sales on race nights. Fans will be able to purchase tickets online at the above tix link up until 7:00 p.m. each race night.

Fans can stay up to date on track and driver news on The PAS social media efforts.

Perris Auto Speedway is conveniently located on the SoCal Fair and Event Center (home of October’s Southern California Fair), approximately one-hour east of Los Angeles and one-hour North of San Diego. To get to the track, take the 215 freeway, on the Ramona Expressway and go three miles east to the fairgrounds. For directions on MapQuest, the address to enter is: 18700 Lake Perris Drive and the zip code is 92571.

