Speedway Club to reopen following year-long closure due to pandemic

More than a year after The Speedway Club closed its doors amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the members-only fine dining and banquet space at Texas Motor Speedway is set to reopen May 1-2 by reservation only for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES race weekend.

“Reopening the Speedway Club has been a year-long process because we knew we had to do it safely and correctly the first time so we’re thrilled to be able to do so in conjunction with our Genesys 300 and XPEL 375 NTT INDYCAR SERIES doubleheader weekend,” said Texas Motor Speedway President and General Manager Eddie Gossage. “There will be a few new protocols regarding social distancing and other safety measures but our commitment to providing a world-class dining experience for our race fans remains our No. 1 priority.”

Lunch service will be available by reservation Saturday, May 1 beginning at 11:30 a.m. and dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. Dinner service on Sunday, May 2 will be by reservation only between the hours of 2:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Both days will feature delicious culinary dishes from a served buffet.

The Spa at Texas Motor Speedway will also be open May 1-2 for massage and facial services by appointment only. Due to Covid-19, the showers in the Speedway Club will be closed. Please call 817-215-8480 to book an appointment.

Click HERE to book your reservations at The Speedway Club.

The Turn 1 Terrace will be open to ticketed guest only. Book your tickets now at 817-215-8500.

For questions about banquet space or information, please Meagon Mooneyham at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 817-215-8438.

