Preece Wins Smart Modified Tour Race at South Boston Speedway; Trey Crews Tops Field for Late Model Stock Car Win

Ryan Preece held off Chuck Hossfeld and Burt Myers in a seven-lap dash to the finish to win Saturday’s 99-lap SMART Modified Tour race at South Boston Speedway.

The race was one of the headline events of Saturday’s Pocono Organics’ CBD Day At The Races at South Boston Speedway.

Preece, from Berlin Connecticut, got the advantage on the last restart and pulled away from his challengers, crossing the finish line .473 second ahead of Hossfeld to earn his second Modified win of the season in his fifth start. The win was Preece’s second Modified victory at South Boston Speedway. His previous win at South Boston Speedway came in 2015.

“We had a really good racecar,” Preece pointed out.

“This is probably the best this car has ever been. It wasn’t easy. The 17 (Hossfeld) was real fast. Burt was real fast. There were a lot of cars that I ended up having to race throughout the race. We made the right adjustments on the pit stop. We were able to get the lead and control it from there out.”

Burt Myers finished third, Dennis Holdren of Roanoke, Virginia finished fourth and Jason Myers of Walnut Cove, North Carolina rounded out the top five finishers. Zach Brewer, Jimmy Wallace, J.R. Bertuccio, James Civali and John Smith rounded out the Top 10.

Preece who drives the No. 37 JTG-Daugherty entry in the NASCAR Cup Series, led all but eight laps of the 99-lap race that was slowed by nine caution flags and one red flag. He led the first 49 laps, passed Hossfeld for the top spot on lap 58, and led the rest of the race.

NASCAR Hall Of Famer Bobby Labonte finished 17th in the 23-car field after being sidelined in one of the many mishaps in the race.

SMART Modified Tour driver Tim Brown was injured in an incident that occurred near the mid-point of the race. South Boston Speedway sent out a separate update on Brown.

Crews Captures Win In 100-Lap NASCAR Late Model Stock Car Division Race

Trey Crews could not have had a better start to his 2021 racing season.

The South Boston, Virginia resident took the lead from teenager Jacob Borst of Elon, North Carolina on lap 31 and fended off multiple challenges from Borst to take the win in the 100-lap NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division that shared the spotlight in Saturday’s Pocono Organics’ CBD Day At The Races.

“I knew we were going to be good here after our rookie year (in 2019),” Crews said.

“Unfortunately, we weren’t able to race here last year due to COVID. We knew we were going to be competitive, and that’s what we were. It’s a great feeling.”

Borst, who won the pole and led the first 30 laps of the race, challenged Crews multiple times over the final 30 laps of the race but couldn’t make the pass for the win.

Peyton Sellers of Danville, Virginia, who swept South Boston Speedway’s season-opening twinbill, finished third with Chris Denny of Timberlake, North Carolina and Blake Stallings of Danville, Virginia rounding out the top five finishers.

Stuart Crews, Eddie Johnson, Colin Garrett, Carter Langley and Chris Elliott completed the Top 10.

Nathan Crews Wins 15-Lap Budweiser Pure Stock Division Race

Nathan Crews of Long Island, Virginia scored his second straight win in the Budweiser Pure Stock Division Saturday, going flag-to-flag in the 15-lap race.

Justin Dawson of Nathalie, Virginia finished second, 5.637 seconds behind Crews with Bruce Mayo of Halifax, Virginia, Johnny Layne of Halifax, Virginia and Jared Dawson of Nathalie, Virginia rounding out the top five finishers.

Josh Dawson Takes Win In 15-lap Budweiser Hornets Division Race

Josh Dawson of Halifax, Virginia took the lead from Jared Dawson of Nathalie, Virginia with five laps to go to take the win in the 15-lap Budweiser Hornets Division race.

The race marked the second straight event in which the Dawsons took home a 1-2 finish.

Kevin Currin of Chase City, Virginia, Dillon Davis, and Andrea Ruotolo completed the top five finishers.

The race featured three lead changes among four drivers.

Next Race At South Boston Speedway

Racing action returns to South Boston Speedway on Saturday, April 17 with the 2 p.m. running the of the NASCAR Late Model Twin 75s racing program.

The six-race card will be headlined by twin 75-lap races for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division. A 50-lap Limited Sportsman Division race, a 30-lap race for the Budweiser Pure Stock Division and a 15-lap race for the Budweiser Hornets Division are also included. In addition, there will be a 25-lap race for the regional touring Southern Ground Pounders series.

