Grandview's Saturday Rogers Memorial being live streamed, racing at 7 p.M.

The best of the Big Block Modified talents go up against the best of the Small Block Modified racers on Saturday when the 4th Annual VP Race Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker is presented at Grandview Speedway. And if you are fan that can’t make it to the live action at the track Dirt Track Digest will be live streaming the events. The 50-lapper rewards the winner with $7,500 and the prestige that goes with winning the race honoring the memory of the late track owner and promoter. All those that qualify for the Money Maker will earn at least $1,000. Four non-qualifiers will share in $1000 posted by American Racer Tires. On top of all that Boyertown, PA’s Bob Hilbert Co. has posted $300 for the Hard Charger. Pit gates open at 2 p.m. with racing getting the green flag at 7 p.m. Sportsman will make up the second part of the doubleheader show.

A full slate of qualifying events will lead up to the features in both divisions.

Officials are also reminding racers and car owners that they should go to www.grandviewspeedway.com to print out a W-9 form, fill it out and bring it to the track pit office. The form must be provided to officials in order to participate in the pit drawing.

Racers are reminded that there is no license required for this non-point event and there is no entry fee. Rules for the Rogers Memorial can be found on the track website. Pit admission is $40.

VP Race Fuels will have fuel on site and American Racer tires will be available.

Spectator gates open at 5 p.m. with adult admission set at $30. Youngsters 6 thru 11 all pay $10 and kids under 6 are admitted free.

Fans planning to camp on the speedway grounds should check out the camping info that is available on the track website.

For information check in at 610.754.7688 or www.grandviewspeedway.com

Grandview Speedway PR