Over $45,000 Raised for Alabama Tornado Victims During Friday’s Track Drive at Talladega Superspeedway

Friday’s Talladega Superspeedway Track Drive, that will benefit victims of disasters like last week’s tornadoes that ripped through the state of Alabama and other countless crises, raised over $45,000.

Supporters from a host of states, including as far away as New Mexico, Texas, Michigan, Illinois and Pennsylvania made the trek to the greatest race track in the world to make two full exhilarating laps around the mammoth 2.66-mile venue in their personal vehicles for a minimal donation of $50. Of course, many came from all parts of Alabama, as well as neighboring states’ Georgia, Florida, Tennessee and Mississippi.

The proceeds will go to American Red Cross Alabama Disaster Relief through ‘DEGA Gives, a donor advised fund of The NASCAR Foundation. Under chamber of commerce sunny skies, hundreds of street-legal cars and trucks made their way onto the steep, 33-degree banking from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. CDT.

“It was incredible to see the vehicles lined up all day long to drive laps around Talladega Superspeedway, and from so many states,” said track President Brian Crichton. “But more importantly, the outpouring of support from the community to help those affected by the recent tornado outbreak in our area, was amazing!

