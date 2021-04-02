Grandstands Open at All American Speedway for Nascar Racing April 10

For the first time since November of 2019, race fans will be in attendance for NASCAR stock car racing at All American Speedway in Roseville, Calif. On Saturday night April 10, fans will be admitted into the grandstands for a full night of NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series racing plus UTV Racing and the BMR Drivers Academy. Seven main events of racing action will take place with attendance limited to advance ticket sales with policies adhering to state, local, and CDC guidelines.



Masks will be required in the freshly sanitized grandstands and all attendees must have a ticket selected in advance at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com Tickets will be priced at $20.00 for all attendees except children five and under who are free. Parking is controlled by @the Grounds and race fans will park at the main entrance lot off Junction Blvd. Grandstands open at 5pm with the return of heat racing action at 5:15pm Opening ceremonies are at 6pm with features to follow.



NASCAR Modifieds highlight Saturday’s racing card on the one-third mile oval with twin 30-lap main events. Eric Price, Jr. of Sacramento claimed the season opener after Lincoln’s Mike Gorham and 2020 champion Jason Philpot staged a spirited duel for the lead throughout the event. The NASCAR Super Stocks will compete in a 30-lap contest after Roseville’s Josh Whitfield swept around Sacramento’s Andrew Peeler to win round one. Stephen Crook grabbed his first F4 win in exciting fashion last weekend, with a 25-lap event on the card this weekend. The youngest drivers at the speedway compete in the Mini Cups vs. Bandoleros where Sam Wedehase won during his debut appearance at the track.



UTV Racing returns for its second ever appearance, starting a four-race championship series in 2021. The off-road machines commonly known as Side-by-Sides will compete on a dirt course within the infield of the speedway. A heat race at the start of the program and a 15-lap feature at the conclusion of the night are scheduled. The BMR Drivers Academy – a NASCAR Driver Development program – is also scheduled for a 35-lap event. Academy cars share the same chassis components and engines as the ARCA Menards Series West which visits Roseville every October.



Additional information on fan attendance is available at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com Competitors will participate in practice activities on Friday before racing on Saturday. Pit gates open at 11am with practices beginning at 1:15pm. Qualifying takes place at 4:15pm before grandstands open. Heat races will be at 5:15pm with opening ceremonies at 6pm. Competitors will be limited to the competitor seating areas in turn two for distancing and safety from the general public in the grandstands. Fans who are unable to secure one of the limited tickets can also purchase a Pay Per View subscription at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.TV



All American Speedway wants to thank @the Grounds for their support along with partners such as Roseville Toyota, Jaws Gear & Axle, JM Environmental, Sinister Diesel, Riebes Auto Parts, and A-All Mini Storage for making this season possible. Companies interested in supporting these events can contact All American Speedway at (916) 786-2025. Without competitor support and local community partners, these events would not take place.

AAS PR