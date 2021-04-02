World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models, Dirtcar Ump Modifieds to Be Unleashed at World’s Fastest Half-Mile for Inaugural Bristol Bash

One word set the tone for the World of Outlaws Bristol Bash at the dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway: “Wow.”



The word echoed throughout the infield of the famed half-mile track from drivers to crew members and spectators on site during a World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model test in March as drivers reached average speeds of 125 mph.



On April 8-10, “Wow” will echo throughout the country as race fans will get to see The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet, along with the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, make their debut at The Last Great Colosseum.



“It’s definitely going to be exciting,” three-time World of Outlaws Late Model winner Chase Junghans said. “I think the atmosphere is going to be really cool, it’s going to be really fast. I just hope we can come out of there with two cars and have a good finish.”



About 40 of the best Late Model drivers and 42 of the best Modified drivers in the country will look to make history by parking their car in the unique elevated Victory Lane at the historic track and pocket big paydays. Friday’s event will pay $5,000 to the winner of the Modified Feature and $10,000 to the winner of the Late Model Feature. Then, Saturday’s Features will pay $10,000 to the winner of the Modified race and $25,000 to the winner of the Late Model race.



The winner will also get to take home one of the most iconic trophies in all of motorsports: the highly coveted BMS Gladiator Sword.



The list of all-star Late Model drivers set to battle for the honor include three-time defending World of Outlaws champion Brandon Sheppard, four-time World of Outlaws champion Josh Richards, current World of Outlaws points leader Kyle Strickler, NASCAR Truck Series driver Stewart Friesen, legendary Late Model driver and Tennessee-resident Scott Bloomquist, Jonathan Davenport, Jimmy Owens and more.



For the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, a host of familiar NASCAR veterans such as David Reutimann, David Stremme, Steve Aprin, Kenny Schrader and NASCAR Truck Series champion Matt Crafton are primed to conquer the dirt version of Bristol.



The Bristol dirt conversion took place from January thru March and was highlighted by track operations crews putting down more than 23,000 cubic yards of dirt to cover the famous concrete race surface. The dirt was spread via satellite technology with sophisticated graders and bulldozers to get it in just the right positions. The BMS dirt track features 19 degrees of banking in the turns and has a race surface that’s 50 feet wide.



Already host to one of the largest dirt racing events in history with more than 1,200 cars competing in the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals in mid-March and a historic return of the NASCAR Cup Series to dirt racing for the first time in more than 50 years last weekend, everyone knows Bristol Motor Speedway is the “Home to Big Events.”



The versatile multi-purpose sports and entertainment venue that has been home to so many incredible wow moments during the past 60 years – including two World of Outlaws Sprint Cars weekends in 2000 and 2001 when BMS put dirt down for the first time – is ready to make even more memories with the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models and DIRTcar UMP Modifieds in the invitation-only field.



“The track’s a lot bigger and a lot different that we usually run on,” six-time World of Outlaws winner Dennis Erb Jr. said. “You’re going to have to change your car around, and it’s going to have to be kind of like an endurance deal.”



Drivers will get a practice session on Thursday, April 8, and then the Late Models and Modifieds will run full shows on Friday and Saturday, April 9-10.



There’re no doubt fans will be left saying one thing: “Wow.”



To make the event as safe as possible for all attendees, BMS is instituting procedures to reduce contact and crowd density as guests and competitors purchase tickets, enter the grounds, enjoy the event and depart the facility. Face coverings will be a required accessory in high-traffic areas inside and outside the stadium for all guests who attend. The “Mask Up” campaign is part of an important initiative by Bristol Motor Speedway that strongly encourages the public to wear face coverings, not only when they are visiting the Speedway, but also when they are out in the surrounding communities as well, and to follow all of the necessary protocols and guidelines to do their part to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.



Fans can purchase their tickets today at www.bristolmotorspeedway. com. Reserved grandstand ticket prices are $30 Thursday; $40 each for Friday and Saturday; $80 three-day weekend. Kids (12 and under) tickets are $5 for each day and $10 for the 3-day combo ticket. VIP Parking is available in for $10 per day. Guests are encouraged to purchase their tickets by Wednesday, April 7, to take advantage of a $5 advance-purchase discount.

