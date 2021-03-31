Watkins Glen International to Host Opening Weekend April 10-11

Watkins Glen International announced today that its 2021 season officially kicks off during Opening Weekend, April 10-11. The event marks the first weekend that the track opens its gates and provides fans with a unique opportunity to experience the iconic 3.45-mile circuit firsthand, with proceeds benefiting the facility’s R.A.C.E. (Racing and Community Enrichment) Foundation.

“Opening Weekend is a great way to begin the season here at Watkins Glen International,” WGI President Michael Printup said. “We are excited to welcome back some of the best racing in the world after last year, and it all begins with a day benefitting the R.A.C.E. Foundation. We look forward to seeing the best fans in motorsports back at the track next weekend.”

On Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11, for just $30 per vehicle, guests can experience the twists and turns of The Glen’s road course for three paced laps from the driver’s seat of their very own vehicle. Fans are encouraged to print and complete the necessary waivers upon arrival at the facility.

For the first time, The Glen is partnering with The NASCAR Foundation to host an online auction April 5 – 12 featuring timeless racing artifacts, racing-themed art work, and motorsports memorabilia, including authentic race worn NASCAR equipment. For more details, please visit www.nascarfoundation.org/wgiopeningweekend.

To highlight the impact the R.A.C.E. Foundation continues to have on the local community, Make-A-Wish Foundation alum and Corning, NY native, Liam Hickey, will serve as the ambassador for the two-day event. The R.A.C.E. Foundation donated over $30,000 last year to help organizations in the Southern Tier and Upstate New York. A donor-advised fund of the NASCAR Foundation, The R.A.C.E. Foundation uses the backing of a close-knit community to foster meaningful fundraising efforts, as well as lean on support from the international racing family.

Tickets and on-track waivers are available for pre-purchase online at TheGlen.com.

WGI PR