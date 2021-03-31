Wheel Your Own Vehicle Around Talladega Superspeedway Friday to Benefit Alabama Tornado Victims

This Friday, April 2, fans have the chance to climb behind the wheel of their own vehicle, buckle up and tackle NASCAR’s biggest track – Talladega Superspeedway – while assisting victims of disasters like last week’s tornados that ripped through the state of Alabama and countless other crises.

With a $50 donation per vehicle, participants can drive around the track for two full exhilarating laps with the proceeds to benefit the American Red Cross Alabama Disaster Relief through ‘Dega Gives, a donor advised fund of The NASCAR Foundation. The event is scheduled from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CDT. Pre-registration can be found at https://www.nascarfoundation. org/talladegagives and is highly recommended to guarantee a spot. The “Drives” can also be purchased day of event.

“In a time like this it’s so important for all the members of the community to come together and support our neighbors,” said Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton. “We feel so much compassion for everyone who was affected by last week’s storms, including those near the superspeedway in Ohatchee.

“I’d like to challenge all race fans out there, as well as those who are thrill seekers, to come out this Friday and drive on the biggest and baddest racing venue on the planet. The hope is that the opportunity to drive on the high banks of the 2.66-mile layout will give incentive to get as many people as possible involved. Plus, Friday’s weather looks incredible.”

Friday’s event provides fans the opportunity to take their street legal vehicle around the mammoth 33-degree-banks at highway speed behind a Talladega Safety/Pace truck. No vehicles will be will be allowed on the top lane of the Superspeedway, and no passing will be allowed. All participants will be required to stay in their personal vehicle at all times.

Participants behind the wheel must have a valid driver’s license, and all vehicles must have a valid license plate. Each vehicle must be equipped with enough seatbelts for all passengers. Vehicles deemed unsafe by TSS staff will not be allowed onto the track for a track drive. No motorcycles, RV’s or tractor trailers will be allowed on the track.

Those who participate will be allowed to enter the Talladega infield through the Turn 3 Tunnel and will proceed to the staging area. Traffic cones and directional signs will be on property to assist. Each Drive will originate from pit road. All participants must execute a Talladega Superspeedway track and Covid 19 waiver. There will be no public restrooms available.

Talladega Superspeedway’s tripleheader spring race weekend is set for April 24-25, featuring the GEICO 500 on Sunday, April 25. Saturday’s (April 24) slate includes the General Tire 200 for the ARCA Menards Series and the Ag-Pro 300 at TALLADEGA for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. For more information, log onto www.talladegasuperspeedway.com .

Fans are encouraged to keep up with all the happenings at the biggest, baddest race track on the planet by following Talladega Superspeedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

TSS PR