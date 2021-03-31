Jadan Walbridge Joins Austin Herzog Motorsports for Pro Late Models

Portland, Oregon’s Jadan Walbridge has joined Austin Herzog Motorsports for the April 3 and April 24 Nut Up Pro Late Model races, televised for MAVTV from Madera Speedway. Walbridge will drive the #11W Toyota Camry in the races which are also streamed on ShortTrackTV on YouTube.



Walbridge joins the 2019 championship winning team after four fast-times and four podiums in his 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model Series career. The 16-year-old also won the 2019 Las Vegas Bullring Jr. Late Model championship with multiple wins.



“We excited to welcome a talented young driver to our team,” Bryan Herzog said. “We look forward to having a teammate for Austin in the Pro Late Models and challenging for wins.”



Austin Herzog is competing for the 2021 Madera Speedway Nut Up Pro Late Model title in the #11 Blaser Swisslube Toyota Camry. The third-generation driver is a 12-time winner at Madera in Late Model competition.



Specializing in metalworking fluids and customized services for machine shops, Blaser Swisslube has been an industry leader for more than eight decades. The family-owned business employs over 600 people worldwide with subsidiaries in more than 60 countries.



