Wednesday, Mar 31 90
Progressive AFT to Debut Atlanta Super TT at Atlanta Motor Speedway
Upon the announcement of its 2021 season, one of the most-anticipated additions has become the debut of Progressive American Flat Track at the historic Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS). On Saturday, May 1, 2021, AMS will be added to the list of legendary venues to present America's Original Extreme Sport since its reemergence in 2017.
 
This first-ever Yamaha Atlanta Super TT will feature a custom-designed multi-surface racetrack, much like the 2019 DAYTONA TT, utilizing the iconic tri-oval start/finish asphalt straightaway as part of the actual racing surface, and form its high-speed front straight.
 
“We are very excited to add Atlanta Motor Speedway and the Yamaha Atlanta Super TT to our schedule,” said Kevin Crowther, Chief Competition Officer of Progressive AFT. “The multi-surface racetrack we are designing will provide some exciting racing and a great show for fans both in the grandstands and watching at home.”
 
On the heels of an extremely successful and exciting doubleheader season premiere at Volusia Speedway Park, the Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle, AFT Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines and AFT Singles will roll their machines out onto an all-new racetrack aiming to rip across the legendary start-finish line, just feet from fans seated along the front stretch.
 
A staple venue for racing giants of the four-wheel variety, Progressive AFT looks to add two-wheeled phenoms such as back-to-back champion Briar Bauman and AFT Singles prodigy Dallas Daniels to the list of legendary athletes to showcase their talents in front of the AMS crowd.
 
All Atlanta-area race fans are encouraged to secure their admission early, as passes to this event are sure to sell quickly. The Yamaha Atlanta Super TT will offer free motorcycle parking, live music, food and the world's best dirt track motorcycle racing, all in a safely-designed open-air environment. Fun for the whole family, kids 12 and under are free with the purchase of Adult General Admission. AFT Events also honors our nation's veterans and first responders with a discounted ticket price with valid Gov-X registration. 
 
An added bonus will be fan-area demo rides provided by KTM. Experts from KTM will be there ready to showcase their best-selling motorcycles and give fans a taste of the unique two-wheeled excitement of riding a KTM.
 
Tickets for the May 1 Yamaha Atlanta Super TT are available now for just $25 at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3327/#selectTickets. For fans viewing from home, live coverage will be available on any device for only $1.99 a month via TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.
 
For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com.
 
To score the latest gear for the Progressive American Flat Track fan, visit our official merchandise store at https://store.americanflattrack.com.
