NAPA Auto Parts Extends Stafford Speedway Partnership Through 2026

NAPA Auto Parts has become synonymous with Stafford Motor Speedway and short track racing since the partnership began in 2014 at the 43rd annual Spring Sizzler®. NAPA and Stafford will continue the relationship for many years to come with an announcement of a partnership extension through 2026.

NAPA Auto Parts is the Official Auto Parts Store of Stafford Motor Speedway and sponsor of multiple events including NAPA Auto Parts Opening Day, NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler®, NAPA Auto Parts SK 5K, NAPA Auto Parts Fall Final, and NAPA Auto Parts Championship Night. The SK Modified® and Late Model Rookie of the Year awards are also a key element of the NAPA program.

“NAPA Connecticut is proud to sign a new multi-year extension with the greatest short track in all of New England,” explained NAPA Connecticut General Manager Domenic Greco. “The entire NAPA Family is looking forward to the upcoming season at Stafford and the continued support from our customers and race fans.”

The Stafford Speedway calendar is highlighted by marquee events such as the NAPA Spring Sizzler®, which is one of the longest running Modified events in the country and will be contested for the 49th time in 2021 on Sunday, April 25th. The NAPA Auto Parts SK 5K has also become one of the biggest events of the summer racing season serving as the annual showcase for Stafford’s extremely competitive SK Modified® division. New for 2021 the season will kick off with NAPA Auto Parts Opening day on Saturday, April 24th, which will feature the debut of the Granite State Pro Stock Series.

“NAPA Auto Parts is a key component in what we do at Stafford Speedway, and they are strong supporters of short track racing,” explained Stafford Speedway CEO Mark Arute. “Auto racing and NAPA Auto Parts makes for a great partnership. We can’t thank them enough for their support and we are very excited to announce the multi-year extension. We look forward to many more years of bringing race fans first class short track racing presented by NAPA Auto Parts.”

The NAPA brand carries a reputation for quality parts, rapid availability, and knowledgeable people. NAPA stores and AutoCare Centers serve auto service professionals, do-it-yourselfers and everyday drivers with quality parts and supplies to keep cars, trucks, and equipment performing safely and efficiently. With locations across the northeast, a NAPA Auto Parts store is always just up road. Stop by your local NAPA Auto Parts for all your Auto Parts needs. Click here to find a list of participating NAPA Auto Parts Store near you.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit staffordspeedway.com, checkout Stafford Speedway on Facebook or Twitter, or contact the track office at 860-684-2783.

Stafford Motor Speedway PR