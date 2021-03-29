Mahoning Valley Speedway season opener John Blewett, Inc., Hall of Fame Series Bill Teel Tribute this coming Saturday at 2:00 pm

With the third and final day of Mahoning Valley Speedway’s Test and Tune/Opening Day Fast Time held Saturday afternoon, April 27, all focus now turns to the much anticipated start of the 2021 season at the popular paved ¼-mile Lehighton oval with race number one of the John Blewett Inc., Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fames Series (MVSHoFS) Bill Teel Tribute.



Race time is 2:00 p.m.



Thanks in part to Future Homes Custom Builders of Lehighton the feature winner of the 64-lap Modified portion of the MVSHoFS will collect a cool $3500 plus through the big-heartedness of the Teel/George families an additional $1160 has been affixed into the purse with an emphasis on the second half of the finishing order. Tenth place will pay $500 while it will be $300 to take the green.



“We’re really excited to kick off the 2021 season and the Hall of Fames Series by paying tribute to the late, great champion Bill Teel and with the amazing support from Tyler Haydt and Future Homes, the family and friends of Bill (Teel) and also having John Blewett Inc., onboard for the whole Series, it’s all making for what should be a fantastic day of racing,” said Mahoning Valley promoter Keith Hoffman.



“After our final Test and Tune/Opening Day Fast Time session I can assure you that all indications are in favor of a great turnout of cars for all classes. Last year’s Hall of Fames Series was nothing short of thrilling and we’re stoked get back to racing with the Bill Teel Tribute.”



The Street Socks and Hobby Stocks will also be racing as part of the MVSHoFS plus the card will include the Pro 4s and Future/Rookie Hobby Stocks.



Cutting Edge Designs of Lehighton will be paying a $50 bonus to the winner of the Hobby Stock feature and will also reward $50 to the driver of the same race who is running 14th on the 14th lap.



Ahner’s Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning of Palmerton has kicked in $100 to the Futures and Rookie Hobby Stock victors plus a $50 bonus if a Rookie driver is the overall winner. And a $50 Hard Luck payout will be presented as well.



This past Saturday saw four-time track champion Rod Snyder Jr., set the fast time for the Modifieds at 10.024-seconds while two-time Street Stock champ Randy Ahner Jr., was quickest with that class with an 11.796-second lap and Mallory Kutz locked down the top time with the Hobby Stocks with a time 12.048-seconds – her time was set on March 13 and held over all three practice days. That trio has been awarded a guaranteed pick in the feature redraw of their respective divisions for the season lid-lifter and are also receiving $50 each courtesy of Hoffman Discount Parts, Aqua-Duck Water Transport and “The Voice” Dino Oberto.



Pit gates on Opening Day will open at 9:00 a.m. Pit entrance fees are $35 for members and $45 for non-members. Grandstands will open at noon. Adult admission is $20, $2 discount for active military, students and seniors 65+. Must have valid ID. Children 10 & under are free.



There will be a visit by the Easter Bunny who will be handing out treats to all the youngsters on hand.



A paid-practice is slated from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 pm. Regular warm-ups will begin at noon Sign-ins are from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.



All MVSHoFS features will pick for heat starting spots and do a redraw for the features. The Modifieds will hold a revenge draw for their starting grid line-up.



Also on Saturday will be the payout of 2020 point fund monies to those designated drivers from the all regular track classes as well as the MVSHoFS as part of the pre-race ceremonies.



Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com , Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway or Twitter @MahoningSpeed for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway, owned and operated by Jack and Rebecca Carlino, is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.



MVS PR