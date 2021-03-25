Advance tickets now on sale for April Pocono Organics CBD day at the races at South Boston Speedway

Advance tickets are now on sale for the 2 p.m. running of the Pocono Organics’ CBD Day At The Races featuring the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division and the touring SMART Modified series on Saturday afternoon, April 3 at South Boston Speedway.

Adult general admission advance tickets for this “special event” are available online on the South Boston Speedway website for $15 each plus a $1.50 processing fee, for a total of $16.50.

Advance tickets will be available online on the South Boston Speedway website until midnight on Friday before the race. Tickets at the gate on race day will be $20 each.

South Boston Speedway officials have simplified the track’s online ticket purchasing system to make it easier for fans to purchase tickets online. A video has been posted on the track’s website and social media platforms providing details.

As a result of increased capacity limits more tickets will be available for the April 3 Pocono Organics’ CBD Day At The Races than were available for South Boston Speedway’s March 20 season-opener. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced Tuesday afternoon that outdoor entertainment and sports venues in the commonwealth will be allowed to operate at 30 percent capacity beginning April 1.

“We are extremely happy that Governor Northam is easing restrictions to allow us to operate at 30 percent capacity,” said South Boston Speedway General Manager Cathy Rice.

“This will allow us to have more fans and we are really looking forward to seeing more of our fans at this special event.”

The April 3 Pocono Organics’ CBD Day At The Races will feature a four-race card headlined by a 100-lap race for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division competitors and a 99-lap race for the competitors of the regional touring SMART Modified series which features tour-type modified cars like those that compete in NASCAR’s touring modified series.

A 15-lap race for the Budweiser Pure Stock Division and a 15-lap race for the Budweiser Hornets Division will round out the afternoon’s action. The first race in South Boston Speedway’s April 3 Pocono Organics’ CBD Day At The Races will get the green flag at 2 p.m.

South Boston Speedway is participating in the Advance Auto Parts My Track Challenge, a contest for NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series tracks. Fans have the opportunity to vote for their favorite NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series track through Tuesday, April 27 and can vote up to three times a day. When fans cast their vote they will be entered to win NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series prizes. Votes for South Boston Speedway can be cast at https://bit.ly/VoteForSoBo.

The six tracks that receive the most votes after April 27 will be part of a two-day final round of voting that is scheduled to start on Sunday, May 9.

A $50,000 prize will be awarded to the winning track that can be used toward facility enhancements and community-based programs. The runner-up track will receive $15,000 and the third-place track will receive $10,000.

“We are very excited about participating in the Advance Auto Parts My Track Challenge,” Rice remarked.

“It is a unique contest that provides an opportunity for NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series tracks like South Boston Speedway to showcase themselves. We ask everyone, especially our fans and race teams, to support our efforts in the Advance Auto Parts My Track Challenge by voting for us.”

The latest news and updates about South Boston Speedway and its racing events can be found on the new South Boston Speedway website at www.southbostonspeedway.com and on the speedway’s social media channels. Fans can also subscribe for e-mail updates on the speedway’s website.

SBS PR