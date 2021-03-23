Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway Set To Host 2021 Open Practice This Saturday

Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway will host its annual Spring Open Practice along with its first ever Media Production day this Saturday, March 27th. Providing an opportunity for a small group of drivers that registered for the event to have professional style videos taken for use within promotional items and social media. Local media members are invited and encouraged to attend.

“This is something that to my knowledge as never been done at the grassroots level,” General Manager and track Promotor Vaughan Crittenden said. “Media Production Day will give us a chance to provide professional grade video clips to our drivers, as well as give us a chance to create our own content, before the season gets underway. They will be able to use these for their Facebook, Twitter, and other promotional items they see fit. We are hoping this event is a success and something we can grow over time.”

In addition to open practice and production day the speedway will have a representative from each division on hand located in the outside pits that will be available to speak to other drivers and fans alike that might be interested in either moving up divisions or breaking into the sport in general.

“Open practice in its self is a great time to come out to the track for the first time and get to know who is racing what,” Media Director Justin Kern commented. “But to be able to offer such a unique experience to our grassroots racing community as a Media Production Day as well as opening up the facility and inviting our drivers to speak to those who might be interested in coming out to race but not really knowing what it takes, is something that sets us apart and really just the tip of the iceberg of what we have planned this year. Plus, there is no better way to learn what it takes to get into Late Models or Super Streets than talking to those who currently race the divisions.”

Registration will open at 9 a.m. for race teams. Rotating practice will begin at 11 a.m. and will conclude at 5 p.m. Grandstands will be open to the general public. Please adhere to any and all COVID protocols posted by Langley Speedway. NASCAR racing is set to return to the historic .395-mile oval NEXT Saturday, April 3rd, 2021. For our race fans who are not able to attend all races will be broadcasted live on NBC Gold TrackPass starting approx. at 7:00 PM EDT.

Langley Speedway PR