NHMS to Host New Hampshire’s Second COVID-19 Vaccine Super Site, March 27-28

The State of New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services will host a second by-appointment-only vaccine super site at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) this Saturday and Sunday, March 27-28 in a continuing effort to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The state hopes to administer 8,000 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to eligible New Hampshire residents during the two-day clinic.

“The first vaccine super site was a huge success and a monumental step toward putting the COVID-19 pandemic behind us,” said David McGrath, executive vice president and general manager of New Hampshire Motor Speedway. “We’re thrilled to work closely with the State of New Hampshire to serve our community and offer our property as a space for more New Hampshire residents to get vaccinated.”

Appointments are required to receive a vaccination, and this mass vaccination site will not be open to walk-in appointments. Appointments remain available for eligible individuals to schedule by registering at http://Vaccines.NH.gov or scheduling through their VINI account. Individuals with later appointments can also reschedule for an appointment at this weekend’s vaccine super site in their VINI account, but may need to expand their mile radius when looking for nearby appointments.

Those who have an appointment are encouraged to arrive no more than 15 minutes prior to their scheduled appointment time for check-in and screening. After receiving the vaccine, each patient will proceed to an observation area where medical staff will closely monitor for any potential reaction. The entire process will take place without people leaving their cars.

Vaccinations for eligible individuals will be distributed at NHMS from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. both days, and only individuals who have a confirmed appointment with the State of New Hampshire will be able to receive the vaccine. Individuals who do not have a confirmed appointment time should not show up to the speedway.

NHMS became the fifth facility operated by parent company Speedway Motorsports to serve as a mass vaccination site after hosting New Hampshire’s first COVID-19 vaccine super site March 6-8 when 11,500 single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines were administered to eligible New Hampshire residents. To date, more than 230,300 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to eligible recipients at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway.

Eligible individuals should visit NH.gov/COVID19 for more information about upcoming vaccination opportunities and all the latest on COVID-19.

