Grandstand tickets for Fr8Auctions 200 and EchoPark 250 doubleheader sold out

Grandstand seats for the March 20 Fr8Auctions 200 and EchoPark 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway are sold out.

The Speedway sold the last of its available grandstand tickets for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series events today, reaching the capacity currently permitted by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive order.

“We’ve been waiting more than two years to welcome our fans back to the track to see a full weekend of thrilling racing, so we’re absolutely thrilled to have reached our grandstand capacity for the weekend,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “I can’t wait to enjoy all three thrilling races this weekend with our fans!”

Atlanta Motor Speedway previously announced a sellout of its limited capacity grandstands for Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. While the grandstands have reached their approved capacity for the weekend, fan experiences like infield camping, trackside camping, and Club One access are still available for purchase.

For more information about the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend March 20-21, visit www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

AMS PR