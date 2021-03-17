DAYTONA Soccer Fest Rescheduled for 2022

Daytona International Speedway, in association with Torneos, announced today that the 2021 Soccer Fest, originally scheduled for later this year on July 4 at the state-of-the-art facility, is being rescheduled for Independence Day weekend of 2022 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were ready to make history in 2021 with DAYTONA Soccer Fest, the first-ever professional international soccer match at a NASCAR-owned venue,” said Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile. “We look ahead to 2022 with much anticipation as we will add another chapter of incredible moments in the repertoire of the World Center of Racing.”

The event will feature a multi-sensory entertainment experience for the entire family, with teams from North and South America. Daytona’s ballfield grass area (also used for DAYTONA Supercross) in the frontstrech tri-oval will be the actual site of the playing field while its legendary infield will play host to other fan amenities. Complete details of the 2022 event, which will be designed for a unique, immersive and engaging experience, will be forthcoming.

“We will have a few surprises in store for 2022 to make the inaugural DAYTONA Soccer Fest even more grand than we initially had in mind for 2021,” said Ignacio Galarza, CEO of Torneos, a leading Latin American sports and entertainment company that has organized a host of successful international events. “We will look to have some great concerts, food from around the globe and a variety of family activities before culminating with a spectacular fireworks display.

“Fans can stay tuned in the coming months via Daytona International Speedway social channels for an exciting lineup of announcements, which will include when tickets are available. We will also soon be able to announce in the near future the incredible lineup of leagues we will have on hand, as we plan to have the ability to host a full house of attendees next summer.”

Daytona International Speedway’s next major motorsports event is a NASCAR doubleheader Aug. 27-28, featuring the Coke Zero Sugar 400 and the Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola. The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Aug. 28, returns as the Regular Season Finale for the NASCAR Cup Series, and will be held under the lights on the famed high banks. With only 16 Playoff spots up for grabs, anything could happen as the stage is set for NASCAR to crown a Champion.

