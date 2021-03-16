Chase Elliott and Corey LaJoie latest NASCAR Cup Series stars to enter Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals

Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott and rising star Corey LaJoie are the latest NASCAR Cup Series drivers to enter this weekend’s Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals.



Racing action in the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals begins today through Saturday, March 20. Monday-Thursday’s practice and heat racing will be closed to the public. The spectator grandstands will open on Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20 during the main feature races in the eight classes of competition.



Cup Series stars Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, Kyle Larson and Joey Logano, along with three-time NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Matt Crafton, previously announced their entries. The NASCAR drivers are using the event to prepare for next weekend’s historic Food City Dirt Race and Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt. This is the first time in the modern era, since Sept. 1970, that the Cup Series will compete on a dirt race surface.



Elliott, who also competed on dirt in the Chili Bowl Nationals and National Midget Series earlier this year, will join Larson and Busch in the marquee Super Late Model division, while LaJoie will compete in the 604 Late Models along with Dillon. Logano and Crafton will compete in the Open Modified division.



Headlined by the powerful dirt Super Late Models, the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals will provide fans with a first look at the BMS dirt track, which will feature 19-degree banking in the corners and a 50-foot wide racing surface. More than 23,000 cubic yards of dirt were hauled in to create the temporary dirt track surface.



“We are thrilled to welcome Chase Elliott and Corey LaJoie to the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals to join the other stout lineup of Cup and Truck stars already entered in this event,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager, Bristol Motor Speedway. “With more than 1,200 racers from all across the country competing this week, it’s going to be an epic event. We look forward to welcoming a limited number of fans here on Friday and Saturday to enjoy the races in our socially-distanced grandstands.”



The Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals will be promoted and produced by X.CELERATED of Silver Bay, Minn., an innovative company that specializes in streaming live motorsports events. The company recently worked with BMS sister track Las Vegas Motor Speedway on its Duel in the Desert event. The Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals will be streamed on raceXR.com and the raceXR apps under the monthly subscription option. For information on tickets and camping, please click here. For participant information, please visit www.bristoldirt.com.



Fans will want to purchase their tickets in advance to take advantage of a $5 early purchase discount. Tickets purchased at the track on Friday and Saturday will increase by $5. For Bristol Motor Speedway ticket information, please visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com or text your question to 69050, type ‘Bristol’ and then your question.



To make the event as safe as possible for all attendees, BMS is instituting procedures to reduce contact and crowd density as guests and competitors purchase tickets, enter the grounds, enjoy the event and depart the facility. Face coverings will be a required accessory in high-traffic areas inside and outside the stadium for all guests who attend. The “Mask Up” campaign is part of an important initiative by Bristol Motor Speedway that strongly encourages the public to wear face coverings, not only when they are visiting the Speedway, but also when they are out in the surrounding communities as well, and to follow all of the necessary protocols and guidelines to do their part to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

BMS PR