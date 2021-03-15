Pocono Raceway Statement on Governor Tom Wolf's Outdoor Event Capacity Increase

"Following today’s announcement by Governor Tom Wolf, Pennsylvania outdoor events will be able to operate at 50% capacity starting April 4, 2021. This is incredible news for our beloved fans and we cannot wait to see fans back at ‘The Tricky Triangle’ this summer. The health and safety of our guests remains a top priority. We will work with the Wolf administration, health officials and NASCAR to ensure the necessary recommendations and protocols are met prior to our June 25-27 race weekend.”

Pocono Raceway PR