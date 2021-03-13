zMAX Dragway to Welcome Limited Fans For NGK NTK NHRA 4-Wide Nationals May 14-16

After a 579-day hiatus amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the NHRA’s 11,000-horsepower, nitro burning machines will once again roar to life at the Bellagio of drag strips when the NGK NTK NHRA 4-Wide Nationals return to zMAX Dragway May 14-16. In accordance with state and local restrictions, seating capacity will be limited and new safety protocols will be in place to ensure the safety and well-being of fans, drivers, teams and staff in attendance.

“Hosting marquee events is what we do; it’s in our DNA and we are tremendously excited to be able to get back to that in 2021, starting with the NGK NTK NHRA 4-Wide Nationals,” said Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter. “Every time the drivers step on the throttle at our four-wide events, it’s something unique, but given what fans have endured over the past 12 months, this year’s event promises to be extra special as we take another important step back toward ‘normal’.”

SAFETY PROTOCOLS:

Race weekend fan protocols will include health screenings for fans, contactless ticketing, socially distanced grandstand seating and cashless souvenir and concession purchases. Fans and staff will also be required to wear approved face coverings at all times, except while actively eating and drinking. Limited grandstand seating will be in groups of up to six people properly socially distant from any other group. There will be no access to trackside viewing along the fence at the front of the grandstands.

zMAX Dragway's modified race day protocols also include: social distancing in concession and bathroom lines; enhanced cleaning and sanitation in high-touch, high-traffic public areas; added hand-sanitizer stations; and limited guests in suites.

Fans will be allowed to bring food and unopened beverages in a soft-sided clear bag no larger than 14 inches on its longest side. Standard coolers will be prohibited to limit interpersonal contact at security checkpoints. To limit contact, cash will not be accepted. Credit/debit cards and Apple Pay will be the accepted forms of payment at concession and souvenir locations.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, only RV camping will be allowed during the weekend. No tent camping will be permitted. Camping arrival will begin on May 13, 2021. Additional information will be published to www.charlottemotorspeedway.com and sent directly to campers as event information is finalized.

“Through our successful efforts to bring NASCAR back to Charlotte Motor Speedway and with additional key learnings from several of our sister tracks, we feel confident, with the fans’ help, we can once again execute a safe race weekend and bring NHRA drag racing back in a big way,” Walter said.

TICKETS:

Based on the limited capacity allowed by the state of North Carolina, limited tickets remain for the NGK NTK NHRA 4-Wide Nationals. Three-day adult ticket packages are just $99, with single-day tickets starting at only $20. Fans can purchase tickets at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or by calling 800-455-FANS (3267). Kids 13 and under get in free.

