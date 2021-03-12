Herzog and Blaser Swisslube ready to battle for Madera championship

Third-generation Madera Speedway driver Austin Herzog will open his bid for a second-career Nut Up Pro Late Model Series championship on Saturday night, driving the #11 Blaser Swisslube Toyota Camry. Herzog won the 2019 Nut Up title and will look to capitalize on Saturday’s 100-lap, $5,000 to win feature televised on MAVTV.



Saturday’s races will be closed to spectators but will be streamed live for free on YouTube. The broadcast begins at 4:50pm on Short Track TV.



Herzog has claimed 12 career victories at Madera Speedway in Late Model competition along with over 25 top-ten finishes. Both his father Bryan and grandfather Richard have wins at the one-third mile oval located north of Fresno, Calif. Austin Herzog Motorsports will carry the white and blue colors of Blaser Swisslube in all nine MAVTV-televised races this year at Madera.



Specializing in metalworking fluids and customized services for machine shops, Blaser Swisslube has been an industry leader for more than eight decades. The family-owned business employs over 600 people worldwide with subsidiaries in more than 60 countries.



