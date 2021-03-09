KING’S HAWAIIAN, NASCAR Bake Multiyear Track Partnership

NASCAR and King’s Hawaiian announced today a multiyear track official partnership that secures the family-owned bakery naming rights to dining areas at four NASCAR-owned facilities – Daytona International Speedway, Kansas Speedway, Richmond Raceway and Phoenix Raceway.

King’s Hawaiian will work with NASCAR’s track hospitality partner Levy to offer branded and regionally themed menu items at each venue. King’s Hawaiian celebrates the start of its NASCAR partnership March 12-14 during the fifth race weekend of the season at Phoenix Raceway where it will debut both the “King’s Hawaiian Grill at Phoenix Raceway” and the “King’s Hawaiian Food Court at Phoenix Raceway.”

“As King’s Hawaiian makes its first foray into motorsports, we welcome them to the NASCAR family,” said Frank Kelleher, senior vice president and chief sales officer, NASCAR. “Just like our sport, King’s Hawaiian brings people together, and we look forward to collaborating to enhance the fan dining experience at our racetracks.”

The bakery, known for its irresistible breads, was founded in 1950 by Robert R. Tiara, the son of Japanese immigrants, in Hilo, Hawaii. In the more than 70 years since, King’s Hawaiian has grown to serve the entire mainland United States and has expanded internationally.

“We’re excited to partner with NASCAR to share King’s Hawaiian bread with NASCAR’s extremely passionate fanbase,” said Chad Donvito, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer of King’s Hawaiian. “NASCAR is an American institution and a great partner to have as we continue to share the taste of Aloha throughout the United States.”

Tune-in to the Instacart 500 at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, March 14 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and MRN Radio.

NASCAR PR