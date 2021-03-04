Jeff Foxworthy to bring the laughs to AMS pre-race March 21

Georgia native Jeff Foxworthy is bringing his popular comedy act to Atlanta Motor Speedway with a pre-race performance on Sunday, March 21.

Fans in attendance for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 will enjoy Foxworthy’s observations about the humor found in everyday life during his performance on the pre-race stage.

Admission to Foxworthy’s show is included with every grandstand ticket for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. Socially-distanced seats for Foxworthy’s performance and the race start at just $39.

Foxworthy, who is well known for his famous “You might be a redneck if” jokes, is one of the most respected and successful comedians in the country. He is the largest selling comedy-recording artist in history, a multiple Grammy Award nominee and best-selling author of more than 26 books.

For more information on the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend and to purchase tickets, go to AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

AMS PR