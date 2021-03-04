ESI Equipment Inc., Holmatro Rescue Tools Partnering With South Boston Speedway In 2021

ESI Equipment Inc. and Holmatro Rescue Tools have joined the South Boston Speedway family, with ESI Equipment Inc. being named The Official Rescue Tool Supplier of South Boston Speedway and Holmatro Rescue Tools being named The Official Rescue Tool of South Boston Speedway.

ESI Equipment Inc. is the new safety services provider for South Boston Speedway and will supply Holmatro Rescue Tools to South Boston Speedway.

ESI Equipment Inc. will be supplying South Boston Speedway with a Holmatro Rescue Tool System for on-track response to incidents. The Holmatro Rescue Tool System consists of a hydraulic Duo Power Unit running two tools at the same time, a 32-inch spreader, a five-inch cutter and hoses to operate both. These tools will be capable of handling the demands of the speedway’s safety crew in times of an emergency.

ESI President John Evans is delighted that South Boston Speedway accepted these products.

“ESI RaceTrack Safety Services is extremely glad to be able to partner with South Boston Speedway to provide much needed safety equipment,” Evans said.

“We are fortunate to be able to place a repurposed Holmatro Rescue Tool system that once protected the public at the speedway. These hydraulic rescue tools will now have a new purpose and new home on the track.”

The RaceTrack Safety Services branch of ESI Equipment Inc. works with many grassroots short tracks, both asphalt and dirt, large NASCAR tracks, and road courses where sportscar races are held. ESI Equipment Inc. supplies Holmatro Rescue Tools to Pocono Raceway, South Boston Speedway’s sister track.

“We are thrilled to welcome ESI Equipment Inc. to the South Boston Speedway family,” said South Boston Speedway Assistant General Manager Chase Brashears.

“Holmatro Rescue Equipment is an internationally reknowned brand in the rescue tools sector and they have a lot of experience in racetrack safety services. ESI has built a stellar motorsports program and our partnership with them, along with Holmatro, will elevate South Boston Speedway’s track services team to a new level.”

ESI Equipment Inc. was started by first responders that understand the challenges in fire, EMS, rescue, law enforcement and other entities. Made up of multiple divisions, ESI Equipment Inc. has served as a proven and reliable industry resource for 30 years. The company’s innovation and dedication make it the ultimate industry resource for specialized first responder products and services.

Holmatro Incorporated has a rich history of product development and innovation. The company is a known leader in manufacturing high-performance rescue tools and has over 40 years of experience manufacturing high-pressure hydraulic equipment.

Since 1990, Holmatro Incorporated has been the official rescue tool of America’s top open-wheel racing series. With the constant innovation and improvements in the construction of racecars throughout the country’s various racing series it is vital that track safety crews have rescue tools that can be used with the latest technology evolving in motorsports. Holmatro Incorporated’s involvement in motorsports helps keep it focused on the mission of improving its current products as well as developing new products and new solutions to the world of rescue.

South Boston Speedway will hold its annual Open Practice Day on Saturday, March 13. Practice begins at 10 a.m. and will conclude at 4 p.m.

“America’s Hometown Track” will kick off its 64th season of racing on Saturday, March 20 with the 2 p.m. running of the NASCAR Late Model Twin 75s racing program. Twin 75-lap races for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division highlight the afternoon’s six-race card.

SBS PR