World Wide Technology Raceway launches Kids Club Presented By T-Mobile

World Wide Technology Raceway, the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis-Metro East region, today introduced its new kids club for children under 12. The WWTR Kids Club Presented By T-Mobile will offer free tickets, food, discounts, and premiums and programs to members at the speedway’s INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA events in 2021.

Membership cost is $25 for the first child. Use the promo code WWTRKIDS to save $5 on each additional child in the same family. Members will receive free tickets, discounts and exclusive benefits. For more information on benefits received and to sign up your child, please visit http://bit.ly/kidsclubwwtr.

“One of our primary goals at World Wide Technology Raceway is to engage the next generation of racing fans and include them in our numerous forms of racing and events,” said WWTR Executive Vice President and General Manager Chris Blair. “This partnership with T-Mobile provides a platform for us to showcase how family-friendly a day at the races can be. In addition, our club will include special offers and off-season engagement to promote the love of the sport and the club 365 days per year.”

For additional information on World Wide Technology Raceway, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

WWTR PR