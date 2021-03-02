Tire and fuel purchases will be different at Grandview Speedway this weekend

There will be a change in the way fuel is provided to racers at Grandview Speedway this season and the official tire supplier will be Grandview Speedway with American Racer remaining as the official track tire.

Tires will be available from Tina Rogers at 72 Wilt Road, Bechtelsville, located just down the street from the speedway on Saturday, March 6th, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. During the season there will be days and times announced when tire purchases can be made through Rogers. Tires will also be available at BFP Specialties in Bethel, PA to help racers in that area.

As for fuel, Rich Perone and Kelly Fuels will no longer be the fuel supplier due to the rising costs of business, moving fuel, along with more racers now taking care of their own fuel. Rich is not abandoning the teams who use Kelly fuel. Racers will be able to obtain trackside fuel support delivered to their garages. If there are any questions please feel free to contact Rich Perone.

Racers planning to compete at Grandview should make arrangements to bring their own fuel which many have been doing in recent seasons until a new fuel supplier is contracted.

The annual free-to-the-public practice session is set for Saturday, March 27th with a 12 noon starting time. This is test and tune session for all racers and a great opportunity for fans to see what their favorite racer will be driving in 2021.

A full schedule of events can be found at www.grandviewspeedway.com. For information the track number is 610.754.7688.

Grandview Speedway PR