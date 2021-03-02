New Hampshire Motor Speedway to Host COVID-19 Vaccine Super Site, March 6-8

In a continuing effort to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) in conjunction with the State of New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, will host New Hampshire’s first mass vaccination clinic this Saturday through Monday, March 6-8. The state hopes to administer over 10,000 Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccines to eligible New Hampshire residents during the three-day clinic.

“We have been working closely with the State of New Hampshire to take the next step in putting the COVID-19 pandemic in the rearview,” said David McGrath, executive vice president and general manager of New Hampshire Motor Speedway. “Hosting this vaccine super site falls right in line with our drive to help our community, and we’re proud that we’re able to use our awesome speedway property to achieve that.”

Appointments are required to receive a vaccination, and the state will proactively reach out to individuals with later first-dose appointments in April and offer them the opportunity to move up their appointment to this weekend. Vaccinations for eligible individuals will be distributed at NHMS from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, March 6 through Monday, March 8.

Those who have an appointment are encouraged to arrive no more than 15 minutes prior to their scheduled appointment time for check-in and screening. After receiving the vaccine, each patient will proceed to an observation area where medical staff will closely monitor for any potential reaction. The entire process will take place without people leaving their cars.

Hundreds of volunteers from hospitals, first responder agencies, police, fire, EMS, regional public health networks and community emergency response teams throughout New Hampshire will spend their personal time this weekend to help vaccinate community members.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway becomes the fifth facility operated by parent company Speedway Motorsports to serve as a mass vaccination site. To date, more than 91,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to eligible recipients at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway.

“We are always more than willing to utilize our facilities to support a need in the community,” said Marcus Smith, president and chief executive officer of Speedway Motorsports. “Hosting mass vaccination clinics at our venues is crucial in the race to beat this pandemic, and this weekend, thousands of New Hampshire residents will cross that finish line.”

Eligible individuals should visit NH.gov/COVID19 for more information about upcoming vaccination opportunities and all the latest on COVID-19.

NHMS PR