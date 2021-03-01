Tickets are now on sale for the 34th annual Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals presented by Pennzoil

Scheduled for May 21-23 in the Houston suburb of Baytown, the largest annual sporting event in Southeast Texas will feature professional drag racing in three categories of the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series: Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock, as well as a variety of classes in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series.

"As host of this event for more than three decades, we are thrilled to welcome back our loyal fans to one of the quickest and fastest racetracks in the country," said track operator Seth Angel. "And we're super happy to return to our traditional spring date on the NHRA schedule.

"Houston Raceway Park Powered By Pennzoil has long enjoyed a reputation as a place where, when the weather conditions are just right, world records can be set. We've always worked diligently to make sure our guests have a memorable time whenever they come to visit and we're certain this 34th running of the race will be nothing short of amazing."

Tony Schumacher (Top Fuel), Tommy Johnson Jr. (Funny Car) and Aaron Stanfield (Pro Stock) are reigning winners of the SpringNationals.

In 2020, the SpringNationals was moved to the fall amid concerns surrounding the COVID pandemic. That race was held under strict health guidelines in order to ensure the safety and well-being of the limited crowd allowed through the gates.

Now, as the pandemic lessens, officials are able to allow more fans through the gates in May. Angel reports safety protocols will remain in effect for those wishing to wash their hands more frequently and avoid direct contact with others whenever possible but says the overall feel of the event will be much less restrictive.

(Courtesy of NHRA Communications)