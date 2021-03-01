LVMS to debut Virtual Fan Garage this weekend

Race fans can look forward to Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s fresh take on the virtual souvenir program with the introduction of the Virtual Fan Garage (VFG) this week in advance of the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube.



The Virtual Fan Garage, a free, interactive digital hub of engaging fan content, will provide fans at both the speedway and those tuning-in from home everything they need to know about race weekend including on-track schedules, prize giveaways, special sponsor-created offers, driver information, videos and driver lineups.



“The Virtual Fan Garage is the latest innovation to bring our race fans and sponsors closer together,” said Speedway Motorsports Chief Sales Officer Kevin Camper. “Our sponsors are able to tailor a specific message to the race fans, and many will set up contests that allow them to better engage the fans and collect data at the same time.”



The innovative project allows for real-time updates, keeping fans up to speed with all the latest news and information in a mobile-friendly format.



A new initiative across all Speedway Motorsports properties in 2021, LVMS becomes the first track to debut its Virtual Fan Garage. The VFG can be accessed at each respective speedway’s homepage and will be unique to each race weekend.



The Las Vegas Motor Speedway Virtual Fan Garage debuted Monday and includes everything you need to know about Friday’s Bucked Up 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race, Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race and Sunday’s sold-out Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube NASCAR Cup Series main event.



A limited number of tickets and RV camping spaces are available for the Bucked Up 200 and the Alsco Uniforms 300. For tickets and camping, please log on to www.lvms.com.



LVMS PR