World Wide Technology Raceway to host two job fairs in preparation for the 2021 season

World Wide Technology Raceway, the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis-Metro East region, will host two job fairs in March in preparation for the 2021 events season. Many positions in a number of departments are available. Positions also are available at the Gateway Kartplex.

The first will be held on Wednesday, March 3, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The second job fair will take place on Saturday, March 6, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The job fairs will be held in the infield media center inside the oval track.

The WWTR Event Operations and Ticket Sales departments also need college students for summer internships.

Prospective candidates should bring a resume and identification. Please wear a mask and bring a completed application or your own pen to complete an application in person.

WWTR is located at 700 Raceway Boulevard in Madison, Illinois, just five minutes from downtown St. Louis. For more information, please visit: www.wwtraceway.com/careers .

For additional information on World Wide Technology Raceway, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

WWTR PR