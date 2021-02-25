Darlington Raceway to Host Limited Fans for New Spring NASCAR Weekend on May 7-9

As NASCAR returns to the track Too Tough to Tame at Darlington Raceway, the track will host a limited, reduced number of fans throughout the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR on the new spring race weekend on May 7-9. Darlington Raceway will host the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series on Friday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m., the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday, May 8 at 1:00 p.m. and the NASCAR Cup Series on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 9 at 3:30 p.m.

The reduced capacity for the 2021 spring event weekend is due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and continues in accordance with enhanced safety protocols and procedures to provide a safe environment for fans, competitors, employees and industry personnel.

“As we launch the new spring dates for the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR, we look forward to welcoming our loyal fans back to the track Too Tough to Tame to create new lifelong memories,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “Thanks to South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and his administration’s leadership and collaboration to allow us to host fans on our new race weekend. We will continue to work diligently to provide fans another safe, exciting race experience at Darlington Raceway.”

As a result of the seating capacity limitations, many guests have had their grandstand seats relocated to ensure social distancing between groups. Additional information on camping will be made available to fans in the near future.

In addition to maintaining a strict adherence to 6’ social distancing throughout the venue, all guests will be screened before entering the facility at staggered entry times and will be required to wear face coverings. Multiple handwashing and hand-sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the operating areas and entrances and a “clean team” of staff, clearly identified for guests, will be cleaning or disinfecting at all times.

To learn more about the spring NASCAR event weekend at Darlington Raceway and its safety protocols, visit darlingtonraceway.com/return.

Darlington Raceway PR