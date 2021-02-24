North Carolina to Allow 30 Percent Capacity for Coca-Cola 600 on May 30

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and state health officials announced a plan Wednesday to allow outdoor sports venues, including Charlotte Motor Speedway, to host events with fans up to 30 percent of their capacity, beginning Feb. 26. The announcement paves the way for a limited number of fans to be part of the action when NASCAR’s best return to America’s Home for Racing for the first-ever tripleheader weekend – featuring the North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Alsco Uniforms 300 and historic 62nd running of the Coca-Cola 600 – at Charlotte Motor Speedway May 28-30.

“The energy and excitement of our fans is what fuels our sport and everything we do here at America’s Home for Racing,” said Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter. “We’ve been in close contact throughout the pandemic with the governor’s office about how we can safely host race fans, and I cannot overstate how excited we are with today’s news. From hosting one of NASCAR’s crown jewel events to honoring the men and women of our Armed Forces, the Coca-Cola 600 weekend is special for so many reasons. While the grandstands won’t be full, being able to share this historic event with thousands of fans in person is a big step in the right direction. We hope with continued improvement in pandemic trends by May that we may be able to host even more fans.”

Details are still being determined regarding camping availability.

COVID-safe protocols similar to those successfully implemented during the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 weekend last fall, including mask requirements, cashless transactions and social distancing are expected to remain in place when fans return in May. Protocols may be modified or adjusted subject to current state and local guidelines.

Tickets are still available for the 62nd running of the Coca-Cola 600, Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300 showdown and Friday’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Camping World Truck Series donnybrook. Weekend packages start at just $99 for adults. Kids 13 and under get in free on Friday and Saturday nights and for only $10 on Sunday. Tickets are and available online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or by calling 800-455-FANS (3267).

Fans who are unable to attend the Coca-Cola 600 can keep up with all the action on worldwide broadcasts by FOX, PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR radio.

