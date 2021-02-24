Limited premium seating available for Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead Miami Speedway this Sunday, February 28

Only a limited number of premium seating is available for the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway this Sunday, February 28, as the socially-distanced grandstand availabilities have reached capacity. Premium options to purchase for the NASCAR Cup Series race are in the following areas:

Champions Club - An enclosed, air-conditioned area complete with upscale food and beverage offerings. The most popular premium seating area on property, access comes with reserved outdoor chairback seating. Sits high atop Turn 1 with one of the most breathtaking views in all of NASCAR.

GEICO RV Parking – Fans with RVs have the opportunity to be either inside or outside the 1.5-mile venue. As part of GEICO Grounds Turn 2, reserved spots are complete with water and electrical hookups, while on the outside of the track there are two RV parks, one reserved and the other non-reserved.

For information on how to purchase the above, fans can visit https://www.homesteadmiamispeedway.com/upgrades or call 866-409-RACE (7223).

Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400, which takes the green flag at 4:30 p.m. and can be seen on FOX and be heard on MRN/Sirius NASCAR Radio Channel 90, will mark the first appearance at Homestead-Miami Speedway as a team owner for Grammy Award-winning musical artist and Miami native Pitbull. In January, he became a part owner of the new Trackhouse Racing team, which has Daniel Suárez as its driver, piloting the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE.

Grandstand tickets are still available for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 250 on Saturday, February 27 at 4:30 pm (FS1). There are many great seating options, including the “Family 4-Pack.” This special $80 offer includes 2 adult tickets, 2 kids tickets (12 and younger), and 2 Racing Electronics scanner rentals to get the inside track of all the action on the track. A number of premium seating options are available for Saturday’s race as well. Individual adult tickets start at just $30 with kids 12 and under free for the Contender Boats 250 with the purchase of an adult ticket.

“Last year we became the first major sporting venue globally to welcome back fans, and we are excited for the opportunity to see even more of them here for two days this year,” said Homestead-Miami Speedway President Al Garcia. “In addition to the tremendous racing that has always existed at Homestead-Miami Speedway, fans will be treated to some great entertainment options before and after the race on both days, giving all of our guests a true ‘taste of Miami.’”

Homestead-Miami Speedway will host a limited number of fans for both the Contender Boats 250 and the Dixie Vodka 400. Fans seeking ticket options for both days, as well as learning all safety protocol guidelines for the weekend, can visit www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com or call 866-409-RACE (7223).

