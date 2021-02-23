Busch Beer gives fans the chance to name an official NASCAR race for one dollar and a good cause

As the Official Beer of NASCAR, Busch is dedicated to giving fans unparalleled access to the sport. After recently giving one fan a full-time job on Kevin Harvick’s racing crew, Busch is upping the ante by giving NASCAR fans everywhere the opportunity to choose the name of one of the biggest events in NASCAR, the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, May 2, for which Busch will be the entitlement partner. All fans need to do is make a $1.00 donation to Farm Rescue, a one-of-a-kind non-profit that supports family farmers across the country, and submit their idea for the race name.

The winning fan-created name will become the official race title across the country, appearing on the logo, tickets to the event, NASCAR.com, race merchandise, and etched into the grass at Kansas Speedway. If that wasn’t reason enough, the legendary commentary team of Clint Bowyer, Jeff Gordon, and Mike Joy will be echoing the name on air, to give one winner the ultimate bragging rights and a real 240 minutes of fame!

"We saw the race entitlement as a truly unique opportunity to give NASCAR fans unparalleled access to the sport while supporting people and communities that can use a helping hand,” said Daniel Blake, VP of Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch. “Giving fans creative control over an official race name while supporting the farming community that’s so important to Busch is a perfect example of how we approach our role as the Official Beer of NASCAR.”

NASCAR fans can head to www.Busch.com/RaceName to enter their proposed name and a $1.00 minimum donation. There’s no limit on the number of submissions, so that means every new submission is another chance to win and more importantly, more support for America’s family farmers. Plus, Busch will match every $1 donation with $1 of their own.

After collecting all entries that meet the terms and conditions, Busch will hand the keys over to fans to vote on four of the top names to determine a winner. Voting will take place on @BuschBeer between March 8 - March 9.

To learn more, follow @Buschbeer on Twitter and Facebook, @Buschbeer on Instagram, and visit www.busch.com.

NAME THIS RACE 400

Open to US residents 21+. Begins 10:00 am EST on 2/23/21 & ends on 3/3/21. See Official Rules at Busch.com/RaceName for prize & details. Msg & data rates may apply. Void where prohibited.

Kansas Speedway PR