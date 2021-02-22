Five-Time Brickyard 400 Champion Gordon Headlines Free Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum Zoom Cast March 3

Five-time Brickyard 400 winner and 2018 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame inductee Jeff Gordon is set to be the featured guest for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum’s next Zoom Cast, 6:30-7:30 p.m. (ET) Wednesday, March 3.

Jamie Little, the play-by-play host for FOX’s ARCA Menards Series coverage and pit reporter for NASCAR on FOX, will serve as host.

The IMS Museum’s Zoom Cast series with the legends of IMS is free and open to the first 500 registrants. Registration is required but easy: Just click on the following web address, or copy and paste it into your web browser, and follow the prompts: http://bit.ly/GordonZoom_m .

Fans are encouraged to submit questions for Gordon ahead of time. Please submit them, no later than noon (ET) Tuesday, March 2, to the IMS Museum’s Eric Powell, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Be sure to include your name and hometown with your question.

Gordon was born in Vallejo, California and before turning age 6 he had already earned dozens of karting victories. Gordon moved to Indiana with his family in his teens to compete in the highly competitive United States Auto Club (USAC) series, settling in Pittsboro, Indiana, just 20 minutes west of IMS. Gordon was, at the time, the youngest driver in history (age 16) to be awarded a USAC license.

After winning the 1990 USAC National Midget Series and 1991 USAC Silver Crown Series championships, Gordon headed for NASCAR and found immediate success, winning NASCAR Busch (now Xfinity) Series Rookie of the Year honors in 1991 and making his Cup Series debut with Hendrick Motorsports at the 1992 season finale.

This was the beginning of one of most dominant driving careers in Cup Series history: 1993 Rookie of the Year, four series championships (1995, 1997, 1998, 2001), 93 career Cup victories (third all-time), three Daytona 500 wins (1997, 1999, 2005) and five Brickyard 400 victories, in 1994, 1998, 2001, 2004 and 2014.

His emotional victory at the inaugural Brickyard 400 on Aug. 6, 1994, before a sellout crowd of more than 300,000, is considered one of the seminal moments in NASCAR and IMS history which further elevated the status of NASCAR on the national stage.

Gordon retired from full-time driving in 2015, but returned for eight races in 2016 as substitute for the injured Dale Earnhardt Jr. He has been a race analyst for NASCAR on FOX since 2016.