Bucked Up to sponsor March 5 Truck race at LVMS

Bucked Up, a nationwide leader in the supplement industry, has been named title sponsor of the March 5 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The Bucked Up 200 will be the third race on the Truck Series schedule.



The Bucked Up 200 will serve as the Friday main event kicking off the tripleheader Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube NASCAR race weekend, March 5-7. This marks the first time the Utah-based company has sponsored a NASCAR premier series race.



“We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome Bucked Up to our race weekend,” said LVMS President Chris Powell. “It’s always exciting when you get to have a new partner involved, and we look forward to a lasting relationship with our friends from Bucked Up.”



Founded in 2013 by brothers Ryan and Jeff Gardner, Bucked Up has gone from a local brand to the number one best-selling pre-workout supplement and is available in GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, and more than 20,000 stores worldwide. Bucked Up Pre Workout is a non-proprietary blend loaded with clinically proven ingredients including the most essential ingredients to help take workouts to the next level.



“Bucked Up is excited to bring our brand to Las Vegas Motor Speedway and the NASCAR race weekend,” said co-founder Ryan Gardner. “At Bucked Up, we aim to fuel all athletes and keep their bodies performing at the highest level, so it makes sense for us to be part of one of the biggest professional sports venues in Nevada. Our mission is to help athletes achieve all their goals and take their workouts to the next level.”



Bucked Up is also the primary marketing partner for driver Joe Graf Jr. and SS GreenLight Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Graf will carry the No. 07 Bucked Up colors at Las Vegas during the Alsco Uniforms 300 the following afternoon.



The green flag drops on the Bucked Up 200 at LVMS at 6 p.m. Pacific on Friday, March 5 followed by the Alsco Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity race on Saturday, March 6. The weekend will conclude with the 24th annual Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube NASCAR Cup Series event on Sunday, March 7.



A limited number of tickets are available for race weekend. For tickets, please log on to www.lvms.com. For more information about Bucked Up and its range of products, visit www.buckedup.com.



LVMS PR