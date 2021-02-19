Richmond Raceway to Host Blood Drive with American Red Cross of Virginia as Part of Red Cross Month on March 4

Richmond Raceway will host a blood drive with the American Red Cross of Virginia as part of Red Cross Month on Thursday, March 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The blood drive to support the greater Richmond region will be hosted in the Commonwealth Building at the Richmond Raceway Complex.

“We’re proud to work with the American Red Cross of Virginia as we continue to offer the Richmond Raceway Complex as a resource to support the region,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “Thanks to the American Red Cross of Virginia for their dedicated work to ensure the strength of our nation’s blood supply throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”

March is Red Cross Month, so the community can be part of the humanitarian mission of the American Red Cross by donating blood, platelets or plasma. This will be the third American Red Cross of Virginia blood drive hosted at the Richmond Raceway Complex since the COVID-19 pandemic started in the spring of 2020.

As the single largest provider of blood products in the U.S., the American Red Cross is uniquely positioned to respond to demands of the health care system during emergencies. It plays a critical role in making sure that those in need of blood – including people undergoing surgery, cancer patients, trauma victims, new mothers and premature babies – receive lifesaving transfusions from volunteer blood donors. All blood donations are now tested for COVID-19 antibodies with results available within seven to ten days after a successful donation.

“We continue to be able to meet the needs of our community because of the amazing work of partners like Richmond Raceway,” said American Red Cross of Virginia Communications Director, Jonathan McNamara. “Their efforts to rally the community around our mission matter and we are so grateful to all of the donors who answer the call by donating.”

Members of the community wanting to donate blood will need to sign up online at redcrossblood.org. Use the code “race” in the Find a Blood Drive field on the homepage. Richmond blood drive participants should enter the facility through the Main Gate and follow directions to the Commonwealth Building.

To save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive, donors are encouraged to complete a RapidPass, a pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire, upon arrival. To complete a RapidPass, donors can follow the instructions at redcross.org/rapidpass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

To ensure the safety of blood donors, protocols have been updated to keep all guests healthy while donating blood. The American Red Cross is also testing every unit for COVID-19 antibodies. To learn more about COVID-19 blood donation safety protocols, click here.

For more information on the blood drive, visit richmondraceway.com/blooddrive . To learn more about the American Red Cross, visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org.

