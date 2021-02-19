LVMS receives approval to host fans for March 5-7 NASCAR Weekend

The March 5-7 NASCAR Weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be conducted with a limited number of fans in the speedway seating area.



“We’re excited that we’ll have race fans in attendance for all three days of our March 5-7 NASCAR Weekend,” said LVMS president Chris Powell. “Given what our state and community have been through in the face of this terrible pandemic, we can only hope that this announcement represents some semblance of a return to normalcy.”



Race fans in attendance will be required to maintain proper social distancing, wear face coverings and be subject to temperature checks at the gate. There also will be no fan access to the pit or garage areas throughout the weekend.



“There are no higher priorities than the health and safety of every race fan who is fortunate enough to attend our events,” Powell said. “The same goes for every competitor, official, sponsor and staff member. Everyone has my personal assurance that we will follow every protocol in our zealous effort to keep everyone safe.”



The weekend will kick off on Friday, March 5 with the Bucked Up 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event followed by the Alsco 300 NASCAR Xfinity race on Saturday, March 6. The weekend will conclude with the 24th annual Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube NASCAR Cup Series event on Sunday, March 7.



Fans who wish to attend the Pennzoil 400 weekend are encouraged to purchase tickets soon as seating will be extremely limited. For tickets, please log on to www.lvms.com.



