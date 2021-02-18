Macon IL Speedway Releases 1st Look At 2021 Racing Schedule

The 76th racing season at Macon Speedway is just under two months away and the track will again host some huge events in 2021. Everything from Super Late Models, Sprint Cars, and Midgets to Modifieds, Street Stocks, Hornets, and everything in between, the 1/5-mile dirt track in Central Illinois will again be Macon County’s go-to place for Saturday night entertainment.

The season all begins on Saturday, April 10 with opening night, featuring six of the track’s staple divisions. On track will be DIRTcar Pro Late Models, Modifieds, Pro Modifieds, Street Stocks, and Hornets plus the first of 17 visits from the winged Micros. Macon’s other semi-regular division, the Sportsman, will be back on track one week later for their opener.

When it comes to marquee events, the high banked bullring has plenty with the first one coming on Saturday, April 24 when the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series comes to town. The highly popular tour brings some of the best Super Late Model drivers from all over the country to compete in one of the most exciting events anywhere.

The first of four visits from the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midgets will be on Saturday, May 8. The quick and nimble Midgets put on great shows at the track, guaranteed to keep fans on the edge of their seats. Other visits from POWRi will be June 19, July 31, and August 21.

Another tradition for Macon Speedway is the Memorial Day Twin 50’s for Super Late Models and Modifieds. Each class runs 50 lap features, with a handful of other divisions also in action.

For the first time in many years, the non-wing Sprint cars will have the opportunity to race at the track. The June 5 event, presented in part by J Smith and T Robertson, will be unsanctioned and a lot of fun for drivers and fans alike.

Saturday, July 3 will be a big one as well with the traditional Firecracker 40’s for the Pro Late Models and Topless Modifieds. In addition to plenty of racing, fans will be treated to a post race firework display to celebrate the holiday.

Just five days later, the Herald & Review 100 will be the talk of racing with the DIRTcar Summer National Super Late Models coming to town. The Thursday, July 8 event will also feature the DIRTcar Summit Modified Nationals and Pro Modifieds.

For the winged Sprint car fans, mark your calendars for July 31 as the MOWA Sprint cars make their annual trip in an open wheel doubleheader with the POWRi Midgets. The combination show was first held in 2019 and had great reviews.

The Diane Bennett Memorial returns on Saturday, August 7 for a third straight season. Bennett was a longtime official at the track who passed away in 2015. Bennett’s family reached out a couple years ago about putting on a big race in her memory and the first two editions have been huge for the weekly divisions, paying out plenty of extra purse money throughout the fields.

The final month of the season will be highlighted by the 7th running of the KERBYSTRONG event. For the first four years, the event was held during the month of July with Super Late Models, Modifieds, and Sportsman running specials. Since then, the event has been moved to cooler weather and Macon’s Pro Late Model division now is part of one of the top races of the year. The event brings awareness to cancer screening and is in memory of former Macon Speedway champion, Kerby Damery.

Despite a late start in 2020, the track had a great season with average nightly car counts at 100+, the most in recent memory. Officials are hoping to carry that momentum into 2021 with an action packed season planned.

For more information, visit www.maconracing.com

