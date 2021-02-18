World Wide Technology Raceway partners with T-Mobile to recognize military personnel and first responders during the 2021 racing season

World Wide Technology Raceway, the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis-Metro East region, has partnered with T-Mobile, to recognize military personnel and first responders over the 2021 racing season. T-Mobile also will serve as presenting sponsor of WWTR’s new Kids Club.

The WWTR program, brought to you by T-Mobile, will offer free and discounted tickets to all first active military personnel and responders throughout the 2021 season. WWTR and T-Mobile also will recognize select military members and first responders at this year’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races.

“We take great pride in our involvement with Scott Air Force Base and have included them as part of our event activities since the 2012 season,” said WWTR Executive Vice President and General Manager Chris Blair. “In addition, our pre-race salute to first responders during the 2020 INDYCAR Weekend included more than 150 participants from nearly 90 area agencies. We love to give back to the community and our free and discounted ticket program is our way of saying thanks to both first responders and military personnel who make our events possible.”

The WWTR Kids Club presented by T-Mobile will offer tickets, hot dogs and soda, special premiums and programs and discounts to children under 12 at the speedway’s 2021 INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA events. Membership cost is $25 for the first child and $20 for each additional youngster in the same family.

For additional information on World Wide Technology Raceway, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

WWTR PR